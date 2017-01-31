Weekly Update Newsletter - January 20...

Weekly Update Newsletter - January 2017 #4

Yesterday

On January 24, 2017, President Trump issued an executive order for agencies to streamline and expedite environmental reviews and approvals for all infrastructure projects, including projects that are high priority, such as improving the U.S. electric grid, telecommunications systems, and repairing and upgrading critical port facilities, airports, pipelines, bridges and highways. The executive order also directs the White House Council on Environmental Quality to decide within 30 days whether an infrastructure project qualifies as a "high priority" infrastructure project.

Chicago, IL

