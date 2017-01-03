Waste Connections announces acquisiti...

Waste Connections announces acquisition of Groot Industries

Waste Connections Inc. , Toronto, has announced it has acquired Groot Industries Inc. Founded over a century ago in 1914, Groot is the largest privately owned solid waste services company in Illinois with total annual revenue of approximately $200 million. Groot serves approximately 300,000 customers primarily in northern Illinois from a network of six collection operations, six transfer stations and two recycling facilities.

