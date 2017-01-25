USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc.
USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,533 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC