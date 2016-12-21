US Ecology declares quarterly dividen...

US Ecology declares quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share

7 hrs ago

US Ecology, Inc. today declared that stockholders of record on January 20, 2017 will receive a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on January 27, 2017. The Company currently has 21.7 million shares outstanding and estimates that approximately $3.9 million in cash will be paid out for the declared quarterly dividend.

Chicago, IL

