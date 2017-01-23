Unfiltered Flint water is safe, just don't drink it, says state attorney
"I can unequivocally state the drinking water in Flint is safe, as defined by the Copper and Lead Rule," said Attorney Richard S. Kuhl, an assistant attorney general who is representing the state. Kuhl then restated: "Unfiltered tap water that came from the Flint water supply is safe to drink," but added that no matter where your water comes from, or how well it's treated, there is still "some risk of contamination."
