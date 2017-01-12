U.S. Justice Department settles with Clean-up Firms over False Claims
The United States Department of Justice recently announced that Bechtel National Inc., Bechtel Corp., URS Corp. and URS Energy and Construction Inc. agree to pay $125 million to resolve allegations under the U.S. False Claims Act . The U.S. DOJ alleged that the companies had made false statements and claims to the U.S. Department of Energy by charging the U.S. DOE for deficient nuclear quality materials, services, and testing that was provided as the Waste Treatment Plant at the US.
