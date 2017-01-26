Trump Signs Executive Order Expediting Environmental Permitting for High Priority Infrastructure
In one of the first acts of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order entitled " Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects ", with a stated goal of streamlining environmental permitting for infrastructure projects. The order establishes a process by which the Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality may be petitioned to designate an infrastructure project as "high priority".
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC