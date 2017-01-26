Trump Signs Executive Order Expeditin...

Trump Signs Executive Order Expediting Environmental Permitting for High Priority Infrastructure

Read more: JD Supra

In one of the first acts of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order entitled " Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects ", with a stated goal of streamlining environmental permitting for infrastructure projects. The order establishes a process by which the Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality may be petitioned to designate an infrastructure project as "high priority".

