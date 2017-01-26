Trump Orders Streamline Manufacturing...

Trump Orders Streamline Manufacturing, Infrastructure Environmental Reviews

Read more: Environmental Leader

In one order, Trump tasks the White House Council on Environmental Quality to decide whether an infrastructure project qualifies as "high priority" within 30 days of a request being made. The order specifically highlights the significance of projects to improve the electric grid and telecommunications systems, as well as projects to repair and upgrade port facilities, airports, pipelines, bridges and highways.

