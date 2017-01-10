Township gets good news in water test

Township gets good news in water test

The Ironwood Township Board of Trustees spent little time Monday discussing the communication from the state's Department of Environmental Quality, likely due to the fact it contained nothing but good news. "The primary purpose of our visit was to determine compliance and conduct a formal water system evaluation under the Michigan Safe Drinking Act," Douglas Pascoe wrote in the letter.

