'The proposed permit addresses the closure ofthe remaining coal ash ponds'
The Department of Environmental Quality will host an information briefing on a proposed environmental permit for the Dominion Possum Point power station in Prince William County. The meeting will be held at Potomac Senior High School, 3401 Panther Pride Drive, Dumfries, VA 22026 on January 26, 2017, beginning at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held February 2, 2017, at the same location and time.
