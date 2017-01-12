'The proposed permit addresses the cl...

'The proposed permit addresses the closure ofthe remaining coal ash ponds'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

The Department of Environmental Quality will host an information briefing on a proposed environmental permit for the Dominion Possum Point power station in Prince William County. The meeting will be held at Potomac Senior High School, 3401 Panther Pride Drive, Dumfries, VA 22026 on January 26, 2017, beginning at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held February 2, 2017, at the same location and time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Jan 6 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC