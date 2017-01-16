Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Shares of Stericycle, Inc. have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
