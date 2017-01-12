State launches new initiative providing lead-free water fixtures to Flint homeowners
This new initiative will target homes that have shown to have elevated lead levels in the water based on the results of the residential testing program conducted from September 2015 to December 2016. "One of the things we have learned while testing in schools is that brass faucets and other brass components can be a significant contributor of lead," said George Krisztian, Flint Action Plan Coordinator and Assistant Chief of the MDEQ Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC