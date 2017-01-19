South Sioux City city officials confirm new air sample testing for gas-affected homes
The city is now contracting a business to test the homes for hydrogen sulfide and the state has now decided to step in, as well. Tina Hadden, a spokeswoman for the city and McClure Engineering, says Innovative Business Consultants will gather air samples that they'll send to Utah for testing.
