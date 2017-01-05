Signs installed along Rogue River ask anglers to help fight invasive species
Twelve signs concerning aquatic invasive species were installed along the Rogue River early in December. The Department of Environmental Quality supplied the signs to the Rogue River Watershed Partners.
