Sewage leak forces beach closure
A sewage leak caused by electrical failures at a lift station caused officials to close a section of the beach in Long Beach. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued the preemptive close Tuesday for the section from South Lang Avenue to Runnels Avenue.
