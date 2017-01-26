Scrap-tire fee changes proposed

Scrap-tire fee changes proposed

A bill was filed last week to overhaul parts of Arkansas' scrap-tire management, establishing a different system of scrap-tire fees and electronic monitoring of tire shipments. House Bill 1267, filed by state Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, has been filed before the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee of the House.

