Revisiting the Flint, Michigan, Lead-in-Water Crisis a Year After Its State of Emergency

Irvine, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 - Last year, as media coverage of Flint, Michigan's lead-in-water crisis developed, a cautionary tale emerged about the repercussions of cost-saving infrastructure changes and lax governmental oversight, and their disproportionate effect on impoverished communities. It began in April 2014 when the city of Flint canceled its contract with the Detroit Water and Sewage Department and began buying water from the Flint River as an interim supply, with the ultimate goal of sourcing water from Lake Huron through the Karegnondi Water Authority.

