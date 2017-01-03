Republic Services: Can A Garbage Collecting Company Make You Money?
Republic Services total return greatly over performed the DOW average for the 48.0 month test period by 57.37%. Republic Services adjusted free cash flow is $850 Million after paying its average dividend and share buy backs, leaving plenty of cash to buy bolt on properties.
Comments
