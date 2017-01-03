Plan calls for rail cars to haul cont...

Plan calls for rail cars to haul contaminated Ashland soil - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST

4 hrs ago

Union Pacific plans to use rail cars, not dump trucks, to haul away 18,700 cubic yards of contaminated soil as part of its long-awaited cleanup of its old railroad yard in Ashland. The railroad announced its shift in how it plans to remove the contaminated soil Tuesday as part of its new proposal to clean up the 20-acre plot that was a railroad yard for 100 years and prepare it for potential sale over the next two years, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality, which is considering the proposal.

