Officials encourage Flint residents to continue using filters after latest results

Officials with the EPA and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality encouraged Flint residents to continue using filtered and bottled water after the latest water results. The results were released at a closed door meeting in Chicago on Tuesday and shared with the public at a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

