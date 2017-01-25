Nestle water opponents push for more public hearings around Michigan

A citizens group which previously fought Nestle Waters in court to limit the company's groundwater extraction is pressuring the state regulators to hold public hearings around Michigan about Nestle's permit application to increase pumping capacity at an Osceola County production well. At a press event held near the Nestle Ice Mountain water bottling plant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation argued the state needs to retool its policy governing water usage and that Nestle's groundwater pumping is an issue that merits greater public scrutiny.

