More than 1,000 Arizona schools to be tested for lead in drinking water Thousands of school buildings across Arizona will have their drinking water tested for traces of lead. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jVNmk2 The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality plans to test more than 1,000 schools across the state for lead in drinking water - an effort state officials say has never been done before on this scope in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.