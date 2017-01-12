Meeting to talk wastewater discharge ...

Meeting to talk wastewater discharge into Brunswick River

H2GO is seeking a permit to release wastewater into the Brunswick River. People on both sides of the issue came prepared to defend their stances tonight in front of the Division of Environmental Quality who will take everything into consideration before making a decision on the permit.

