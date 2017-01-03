Meeting this week in Chicago likely t...

Meeting this week in Chicago likely to have big impact on Flint water crisis

Read more: Michigan Radio

A group of doctors, regulators and outside experts is meeting behind closed doors in Chicago Tuesday to determine if Flint's water technically meets federal standards again. The meeting at EPA's regional headquarters could be the start of a shift; from a public health emergency to a longer term response.

Chicago, IL

