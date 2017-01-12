MDEQ Statement regarding Downriver water quality concerns
As the state agency with the duty to assure the safety of Michigan's drinking water supply, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has been engaged with the Great Lakes Water Authority since this issue arose last week. We understand the concerns being raised by residents in the affected area.
