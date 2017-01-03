MDEQ Awards Grants for Curbside Recycling Carts
In April 2014, Governor Snyder set the ambitious goal of doubling the state's recycling rate. In support of this initiative, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality awarded $450,000 in grants in 2016 to bring over 31,500 curbside recycling carts to Michigan communities.
