Massachusetts C&D recycling facility seeks permit expansion

A recycling facility owner in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, is seeking to expand the permit for the 23.2-acre site, according to an article on the website MassLive. The site is currently leased to Waste Management Inc., Houston.

