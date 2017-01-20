Lead levels in Flint's water falls be...

Lead levels in Flint's water falls below federal limit

The finding by the Department of Environmental Quality is good news for a city whose 100,000 residents have grappled with the man-made water crisis since 2014. Officials told The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement Tuesday that the 90th percentile of lead concentrations in Flint was 12 parts per billion from July through December -- below the "action level" of 15 ppb.

