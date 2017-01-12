LDEQ: Plant agrees to cut emissions o...

LDEQ: Plant agrees to cut emissions of likely carcinogen

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says a LaPlace chemical plant has agreed to reduce emissions of a chemical that federal authorities say is likely to cause cancer. The agency said in a news release Tuesday that Denka Performance Elastomer LLC signed a schedule Jan. 6 for installing emission reduction devices, with the last one in by the end of the year.

