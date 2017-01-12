Lathrop Investment Management Corp Bu...

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Lathrop Investment Management Corp buys Waste Connections Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Adient PLC, Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Healthcare during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2016-12-31, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 58 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

