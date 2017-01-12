Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Waste Connections Inc, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, ...
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Lathrop Investment Management Corp buys Waste Connections Inc, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Adient PLC, Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Healthcare during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2016-12-31, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 58 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
