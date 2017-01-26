Lander's Landfill Not to Close in 2023

The landfill was originally slated to close in 2023 because of a rocky relationship between the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality officials and Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal officials. Now, the relationships have been repaired.

