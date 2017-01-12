Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Stericycle And Ford
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's Mad Money that Stericycle Inc didn't perform well in 2016 because it had a couple of acquisition that were interpreted by investors as an attempt to hid a slow organic growth. He added that Stericycle needs to accelerate its earnings before the stock can trade higher.
