Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Stericycle And Ford

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's Mad Money that Stericycle Inc didn't perform well in 2016 because it had a couple of acquisition that were interpreted by investors as an attempt to hid a slow organic growth. He added that Stericycle needs to accelerate its earnings before the stock can trade higher.

