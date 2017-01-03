Instant smog test

Monday

The tedious task of taking an elderly car to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for emissions testing every two years could soon be a thing of the past. The goal of Oregon DEQ's new program called DEQ Too is to make the emissions test more convenient.

