Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Stericycle, Inc.
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 364 shares during the period.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Mon
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
