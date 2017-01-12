Future of district could be composting

Future of district could be composting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Composting is expected to pick up at the Windham Solid Waste Management District as its board plans for a post-recycling future. Following last month's decision to close the district's materials-recovery facility or MRF on Old Ferry Road on June 30, the WSWMD board is now reducing its compost tipping fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Mon Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution Jan 6 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC