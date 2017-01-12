Future of district could be composting
Composting is expected to pick up at the Windham Solid Waste Management District as its board plans for a post-recycling future. Following last month's decision to close the district's materials-recovery facility or MRF on Old Ferry Road on June 30, the WSWMD board is now reducing its compost tipping fee.
Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
