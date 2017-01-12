Flint water plant upgrades probably will take until 2019 to complete
JoLisa McDay, Flint's interim utilities director, told a town hall meeting Wednesday that it's about more than buying new equipment. "The EPA order dictates that the city of Flint must have the technical capacity," McDay told the crowd at the Northbank Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC