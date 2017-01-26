Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits

The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month study, the state department that oversees water quality announced Tuesday. The study, for the period beginning July 1 and ending December 31, found levels of lead were 12 parts per billion or lower in 90% of the samples taken, significantly lower than the action level of 15 ppb, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said.

