Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits
The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month study, the state department that oversees water quality announced Tuesday. The study, for the period beginning July 1 and ending December 31, found levels of lead were 12 parts per billion or lower in 90% of the samples taken, significantly lower than the action level of 15 ppb, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC