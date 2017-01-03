Extent Of Groundwater Contamination I...

Extent Of Groundwater Contamination In Hartland Still Unknown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The extent of a groundwater chemical contamination in Hartland Township is still unknown, despite being discovered a year and a half ago. Merit Energy's gas processing plant was once located at Lone Tree and Pleasant Valley Road, which is just south of M-59.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Aug '16 limengyao 1
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC