Energy companies respond to spiking ozone levels
For the first time in about six years, state regulators this week have invoked special conditions that require energy companies to reduce pollution from oil and gas fields in southwest Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality issued so-called ozone action days in the Upper Green River Basin for Friday and Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC