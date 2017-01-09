Conservation group calls for statewid...

Conservation group calls for statewide hearings on Nestl 's water takings

As we pointed out last month, NestlA© has withdrawn billions of gallons of Michigan water from well fields it owns in Osceola and Mecosta counties . For granting the international food giant this privilege, the state of Michigan has received perhaps a few thousand dollars in application fees.

