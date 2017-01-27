CFPUA receives $16.45 million grant to repair infrastructure

On Thursday, the NC Department of Environmental Quality announced that CFPUA received all of the $16.45 million in funding it applied for under the Connect NC Bond Act of 2015. The grant will enable CFPUA to restore aging sewer collection pipes and pump stations along the U.S. 421 Corridor; perform preventative repairs of main sewers 40 years or older located under main roads; and perform analysis of sewer infrastructure in Historic Downtown Wilmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.