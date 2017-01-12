Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Position Reduced by Buckhead Capital Management LLC
Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,530 shares during the period.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
