Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Remarketing of FAME Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

RUTLAND, Vt., Jan. 10, 2017 -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. , a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today that it has commenced the remarketing of $3.6 million aggregate principal amount of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2005R-1 and $21.4 million aggregate principal amount of FAME Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2005R-2 . The 2005R-1 Bonds and the 2005R-2 Bonds are being remarketed as one series of bonds to be known as the 2005R-3 Bonds. The 2005R-3 Bonds are expected to bear a fixed rate of interest for an agreed interest rate period.

