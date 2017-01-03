Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces...

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Remarketing of FAME Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

RUTLAND, Vt., Jan. 10, 2017 -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. , a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced today that it has commenced the remarketing of $3.6 million aggregate principal amount of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2005R-1 and $21.4 million aggregate principal amount of FAME Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2005R-2 .   The 2005R-1 Bonds and the 2005R-2 Bonds are being remarketed as one series of bonds to be known as the 2005R-3 Bonds.  The 2005R-3 Bonds are expected to bear a fixed rate of interest for an agreed interest rate period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Dispose Waste pollution Jan 6 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15) Nov '15 Anonymous 1
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC