Casella appeals order to halt landfill activity in Charlton
CHARLTON – Casella Waste Systems has filed an appeal to overturn a zoning officer's order to cease and desist all Southbridge landfill operations in Charlton. “SRDP has appealed the order and expects to vindicate the legality of its property use,” Thomas Cue, Casella landfill development director, told a reporter Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Aug '16
|limengyao
|1
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC