Carencro man charged with the illegal disposal of used oil

Yesterday, investigators within the Criminal Investigation Section of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality charged a Carencro man for the illegal disposal of used oil into state waters. Roshell Wayne Darjean, 41, is alleged to have illegally discharged 5-10 gallons of used oil into a ditch near Arista Drive in Carencro on Sunday, Jan. 22. Initially, the Lafayette Hazmat Team, Carencro Fire Department and Lafayette Sheriff's Office responded to a spill near the intersection of Cockpit Road and Gendarme Road and found oil coming from a storm drain and leaking into a nearby coulee.

