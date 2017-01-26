Carencro man charged with the illegal...

Carencro man charged with the illegal disposal of used oil

17 hrs ago

Yesterday, investigators within the Criminal Investigation Section of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality charged a Carencro man for the illegal disposal of used oil into state waters. Roshell Wayne Darjean, 41, is alleged to have illegally discharged 5-10 gallons of used oil into a ditch near Arista Drive in Carencro on Sunday, Jan. 22. Initially, the Lafayette Hazmat Team, Carencro Fire Department and Lafayette Sheriff's Office responded to a spill near the intersection of Cockpit Road and Gendarme Road and found oil coming from a storm drain and leaking into a nearby coulee.

