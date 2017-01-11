Boil water notice on Crestline and Al...

Boil water notice on Crestline and Alpine drives in Palestine rescinded

On Monday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city of Palestine's public water system to issue a boil water notice to inform customers that due to the presence of contaminates or an interruption in service, water needed to be boiled prior to consumption. According to the city of Palestine, the Palestine Utilities Department has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality.

