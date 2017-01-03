Boil Water Advisory for Leon Junction residents
Due to low chlorine levels on Leon Junction Water Supply Corporation water lines, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking all customers to boil their water until further notice. This is to ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes are destroyed before water is used for drinking, cooking, and making ice.
