Ashland rail yard meeting Thursday
The state Department of Environmental Quality and Union Pacific representatives will be at the Ashland Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to discuss the proposed cleanup plan for property owned by Union Pacific Railroad and field questions from the public. Under the latest plan, Union Pacific plans to use rail cars, not dump trucks, to haul away 18,700 cubic yards of contaminated soil as part of its long-awaited cleanup of its old railroad yard in Ashland.
