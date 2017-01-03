Aquila Gets Two Permits For Back 40 Mine, Need Two More
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approved two of the four permits Aquila Resources needs to begin construction on its controversial Back Forty Mine in the Shakey Lakes area of Menominee County, Mich., very near the Menominee River that divides Menominee County, Mich.
