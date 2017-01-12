A Dukeville house with bottled water ...

A Dukeville house with bottled water on the porch (David Whisenant-WBTV

On Friday, Duke Energy received preliminary approval from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality of its plans to offer new, permanent water supplies to eligible neighbors near its North Carolina coal plants, according to a news release. "Today's decision finally resolves this issue for plant neighbors and helps preserve the full range of safe basin closure options, which benefits all customers," said David Fountain, Duke Energy president - North Carolina.

